https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614812Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJudith with the Head of Holofernes, and a Vision of the Virgin and Child Casting Out Evil (ca. 1749). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614812View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1008 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2940 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6386 x 5364 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJudith with the Head of Holofernes, and a Vision of the Virgin and Child Casting Out Evil (ca. 1749). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More