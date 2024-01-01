rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Relief with Winged Genie (883&ndash;859 BC) ornamental design in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614818

View CC0 License

