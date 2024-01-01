rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614822
The Life of Ignatius Loyola (1748&ndash;1749) by Egid Quirin Asam. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Life of Ignatius Loyola (1748–1749) by Egid Quirin Asam. Original from The National Gallery of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614822

View CC0 License

The Life of Ignatius Loyola (1748–1749) by Egid Quirin Asam. Original from The National Gallery of Art.

More