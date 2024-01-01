rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614825
Birds with Foliage during late 4th–mid 5th century floor coverings in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614825

View CC0 License

