https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFemale Torso From a Plaster Cast (1840) by Daniel Huntington.Original from the Smithsonian Institution. View public domain image source here.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614834View CC0 LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2507 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3773 x 5267 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFemale Torso From a Plaster Cast (1840) by Daniel Huntington.More