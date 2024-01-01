rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614834
Female Torso From a Plaster Cast (1840) by Daniel Huntington.
Original from the Smithsonian Institution. View public domain image source here.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614834

View CC0 License

