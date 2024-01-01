rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614836
Man Playing Tennis in Circular Format (1890s) photography in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614836

View CC0 License

