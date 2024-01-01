rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614837
Equites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high resolution by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614837

View CC0 License

