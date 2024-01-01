rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614843
Lion by E. Kingsley. (1870) by Elbridge Kingsley
Original from Library of Congress. View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614843

View CC0 License

