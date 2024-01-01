https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Marriage of Psyche and Cupid, from The Gems of Marlborough (1789-1790) by Francesco Bartolozzi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614851View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1952 x 2442 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Marriage of Psyche and Cupid, from The Gems of Marlborough (1789-1790) by Francesco Bartolozzi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More