rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614855
Thirty-six star flag (1864). Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Thirty-six star flag (1864). Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614855

View CC0 License

Thirty-six star flag (1864). Original from the Library of Congress.

More