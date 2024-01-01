https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTerracotta fragment of a volute-krater (bowl for mixing wine and water)Original from The MET Museum. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614856View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2475 x 1628 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTerracotta fragment of a volute-krater (bowl for mixing wine and water)More