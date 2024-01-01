rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614858
Cemetary Wreath (c. 1938) by Al Curry. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614858

View CC0 License

