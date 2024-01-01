rawpixel
Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the auspices of the University of Pennsylvania. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

ID : 
7614865

View CC0 License

