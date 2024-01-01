rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614868
Gilded bronze mirror with the Three Graces (mid-2nd century A.D.)
Gilded bronze mirror with the Three Graces (mid-2nd century A.D.)

Original from The MET Museum.

Public Domain
ID : 
7614868

View CC0 License

Gilded bronze mirror with the Three Graces (mid-2nd century A.D.)

