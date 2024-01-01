rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614869
Relief-carved Fragment from Persepolis, 486-465 BCE Persian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Relief-carved Fragment from Persepolis, 486-465 BCE Persian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614869

View CC0 License

Relief-carved Fragment from Persepolis, 486-465 BCE Persian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More