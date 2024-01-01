https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe donkey party game of putting the tail on the donkey. The funniest novelty of the age (1889) by Charles Zimmerling. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614871View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 870 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2537 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10752 x 14832 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10752 x 14832 px | 300 dpi | 456.42 MBFree DownloadThe donkey party game of putting the tail on the donkey. The funniest novelty of the age (1889) by Charles Zimmerling. Original from the Library of Congress.More