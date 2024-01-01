https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614887View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2317 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8086 x 5352 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8086 x 5352 px | 300 dpi | 123.84 MBFree DownloadProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress.More