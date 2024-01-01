rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614890
The White Fawn (ca. 1868) by Jeremiah Gurney. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614890

View CC0 License

