https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDubuque Altar Mfg Co., Dubuque, Iowa (1910). Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614892View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 751 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2192 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5662 x 9042 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5662 x 9042 px | 300 dpi | 146.58 MBFree DownloadDubuque Altar Mfg Co., Dubuque, Iowa (1910). Original from the Library of Congress.More