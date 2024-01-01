rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614904
Besieged Fortress from the Palace of Tiglath-Pileser III (746-727 BC) by Assyrian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Besieged Fortress from the Palace of Tiglath-Pileser III (746-727 BC) by
Assyrian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614904

View CC0 License

