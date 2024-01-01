rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615148
Woman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615148

View CC0 License

Woman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More