https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615149Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEquites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7615149View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4112 x 4112 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4112 x 4112 px | 300 dpi | 96.79 MBFree DownloadEquites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More