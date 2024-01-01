rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Equites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of…
Equites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
7615149

