https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRights of citizenship printed by David Allen & Sons, Ltd, Harrow, Mdx. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7615411View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2624 x 3935 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2624 x 3935 px | 300 dpi | 59.12 MBFree DownloadRights of citizenship printed by David Allen & Sons, Ltd, Harrow, Mdx. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More