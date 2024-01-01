rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615472
George Washington, 1st President of the United States (1846) by Albert Newsam. Original from the Library of Congress.…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615472

View CC0 License

