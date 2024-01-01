rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615544
Architectis Liberis ubique terrarum. We the presiding officers of King Solomon's Lodge (1783). Original from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Architectis Liberis ubique terrarum. We the presiding officers of King Solomon's Lodge (1783). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615544

View CC0 License

Architectis Liberis ubique terrarum. We the presiding officers of King Solomon's Lodge (1783). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More