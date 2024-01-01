https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615545Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCivil War envelope showing an eagle carrying an American flag (1861) by John S Trimble. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7615545View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 699 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2039 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5284 x 3079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5284 x 3079 px | 300 dpi | 93.13 MBFree DownloadCivil War envelope showing an eagle carrying an American flag (1861) by John S Trimble. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More