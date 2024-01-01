rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Civil War envelope showing an eagle carrying an American flag (1861) by John S Trimble. Original from the Library of…
Civil War envelope showing an eagle carrying an American flag (1861) by John S Trimble. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
7615545

View CC0 License

