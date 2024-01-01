rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615584
Lion (1870) by Elbridge Kingsley. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7615584

View CC0 License

