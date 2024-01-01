https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Chicago Times, newspaper. April 24, 1865. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7615884View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2635 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6192 x 8225 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6192 x 8225 px | 300 dpi | 291.45 MBFree DownloadThe Chicago Times, newspaper. April 24, 1865. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More