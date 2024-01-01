rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615925
Ushabti (ca. 1580–1214 BCE) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ushabti (ca. 1580–1214 BCE) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615925

View CC0 License

Ushabti (ca. 1580–1214 BCE) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More