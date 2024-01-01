rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616027
Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616027

View CC0 License

Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More