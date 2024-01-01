rawpixel
Studies of statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7616030

