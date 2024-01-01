https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616293Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng mountain lake border sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7616293View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 795 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 994 px Best Quality PNG 4763 x 3155 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png mountain lake border sticker, transparent backgroundMore