https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616409
Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

7616409

Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

