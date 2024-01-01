https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPutto during 17th century by Cristoforo Roncalli (il Pomarancio). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616410View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 932 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2449 x 1903 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2449 x 1903 px | 300 dpi | 26.7 MBFree DownloadPutto during 17th century by Cristoforo Roncalli (il Pomarancio). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More