rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616589
Coat of arms (ca. 1787-1808) by Jan Brandes. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coat of arms (ca. 1787-1808) by Jan Brandes. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616589

View CC0 License

Coat of arms (ca. 1787-1808) by Jan Brandes. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More