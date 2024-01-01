rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616590
Sunflowers (1892) drawing in high resolution by Georges Lemmen. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616590

View CC0 License

