https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArc de Triomphe. Original from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616591View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2735 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3555 x 4550 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3555 x 4550 px | 300 dpi | 92.59 MBFree DownloadArc de Triomphe. Original from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More