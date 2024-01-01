rawpixel
Woman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616593

View CC0 License

