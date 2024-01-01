https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower painting during late 18th century in high resolution by Mianyi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7616606View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 467 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1362 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5917 x 2302 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5917 x 2302 px | 300 dpi | 77.98 MBFree DownloadFlower painting during late 18th century in high resolution by Mianyi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More