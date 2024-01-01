rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616656
Stylized cross during late 4th&ndash;mid 5th century floor covering in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stylized cross during late 4th–mid 5th century floor covering in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7616656

View License

Stylized cross during late 4th–mid 5th century floor covering in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More