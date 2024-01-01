rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616659
Head of a Young Pharaoh (Sculptor's Model) during 1st century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the…
Head of a Young Pharaoh (Sculptor's Model) during 1st century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

