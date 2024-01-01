rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616732
Relief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Relief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616732

View CC0 License

Relief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More