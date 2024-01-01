rawpixel
Necklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Necklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

7616734

