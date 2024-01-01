https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616735Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobe (c. 1870) textile in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7616735View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6085 x 4868 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6085 x 4868 px | 300 dpi | 169.54 MBFree DownloadRobe (c. 1870) textile in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More