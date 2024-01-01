rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616810
Cemetery wreath (c. 1938) by Al Curry. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cemetery wreath (c. 1938) by Al Curry. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7616810

View License

Cemetery wreath (c. 1938) by Al Curry. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More