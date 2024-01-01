https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextImitation (1887) by John Haberle. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616867View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 2949 x 2069 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 2949 x 2069 px | 300 dpi | 34.95 MBFree DownloadImitation (1887) by John Haberle. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More