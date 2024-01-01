rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616868
Ornamental Iron (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616868

View CC0 License

