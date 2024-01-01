rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616907
Scene in library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Scene in library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616907

View CC0 License

Scene in library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More