https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7619838View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 400 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1334 x 4000 pxSVG | 6.48 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Statue of Liberty png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More