https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand bandage png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7619851View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 1666 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 2666 x 4000 pxSVG | 25.8 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Hand bandage png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More